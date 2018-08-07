Honor launches latest gaming smartphone

A visitor tries out the Honor Play mobile phone in Sunway Pyramid. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Aug 7 — Leading mobile device brand Honor today launched “Honor Play”, a smartphone designed specifically for gamers, at a price of RM1,249.

Honor, is a sub-brand belonging to networking and telecommunications equipment and services company Huawei.

At the launch in Sunway Pyramid, Honor Malaysia also announced a partnership with PUBG mobile, one of the world’s most popular mobile game.

“The launch of Honor Play brings major ground-breaking and industry-leading smartphone technologies to mobile gamers.

“The support from our fans and consumers motivates us to consistently deliver the best to the market. The Honor Play aims to enable exceptional user experience at the best value as it delivers top-end quality and performance at a highly competitive price point that you cannot find elsewhere.

“It is every gamer’s ideal device to support their daily gaming needs,” said Zhao ZhiWei, head of Honor Malaysia.

Head of Honor Malaysia, George Zhao Zhi Wei gives a presentation during the launch of the Honor Play mobile phone in Sunway Pyramid in Subang Jaya August 7, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

The gaming element is not only the selling point of the Honor Play as it has other exciting features that are suitable for gamers in the mid-range market.

The AI-enabled dual rear camera has a 16MP + 2 MP camera which acts as a professional photographer that auto identifies scene types and adjusts the camera settings accordingly.

It even regulates exposure and colour after a shot is taken to ensure the perfect image. It is also able to recognise 22 objects and 500+ scenarios in real time.

Honor is having a promotion in conjunction with the launch where shoppers who pre-order the new honor Play from August 7 to 9 will stand a chance to win a trip to Germany to experience Gamescom 2018.

Early birds will also be entitled to redeem limited edition merchandise valued at RM248, while stocks last.