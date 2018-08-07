PAC to reopen 1MDB probe

Kiandee (pic) and Wong were appointed to lead the PAC earlier in Dewan Rakyat. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will reopen investigations into state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), newly-appointed PAC deputy chairman Wong Kah Woh said today.

Wong said he will be discussing the matter with PAC chairman Datuk Ronald Kiandee and other members of the committee on having a more comprehensive and in-depth report of the corruption case and to bring new statements to Parliament.

“The previous PAC was neglectful in its responsibility to look after public accounts. Even though the Opposition had urged for more investigations into 1MDB before, the PAC failed to re-investigate even after new statements were revealed by the US Department of Justice since July 2016,” he said.

Wong claimed that the PAC was used as a tool of the previous government to clear former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s name, losing the people’s confidence in the process.

Wong said that the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was committed to reinstating the credibility of the PAC by keeping to its promise and appointing an opposition MP as its chairman.

Kiandee and Wong were appointed to lead the PAC earlier in Dewan Rakyat.

The remaining members will be chosen by the Selection Committee later on.

Wong also said the PAC will consider the possibility of opening up proceedings to the public to allow for greater transparency, except for proceedings involving national security.