Najib leaves anti-corruption academy after statement recorded (VIDEO)

A car carrying former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen leaving the Malaysian Anti Corruption Academy August 7, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s convoy left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) here after his statement was recorded for possible additional money laundering charges.

The same three-car convoy that escorted Najib into the building drove out of the academy along Persiaran Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin, off Jalan Duta this evening at 5.47pm, less than an hour after arrival, without stopping to speak to reporters swarming the MACA entrance.

A Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) source told Malay Mail that Najib, who was initially expected to spend the night in MACC’s custody, was allowed to return home after recording his statement.

“At the same time he is to appear in court tomorrow over cases involving the Anti Money Laundering Act being investigated by MACC,” the source added.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy commissioner of operations Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed Najib was summoned by MACC today.

It was revealed that Najib was summoned today to have a “caution statement” recorded, a formality for an accused party in cases involving money laundering.

The Pekan MP is expected to face three additional charges involving money laundering at the Sessions Court tomorrow morning.

The charges are said to be under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2002 (AMLATFPUAA).

On July 4, Najib claimed trial on three counts of criminal breach of trust and another charge of abuse of power involving RM42 million linked to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of state investment firm 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

It is learnt that tomorrow’s proceedings is meant to be Najib’s case management following his charges on July 4.