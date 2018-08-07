No development in Taman Rimba Kiara, minister says

A general view of Taman Rimba Kiara in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said today the high-end residential development at Taman Rimba Kiara (TRK) will not take place if it meant developing part of the park.

“I have to see whether it is part of the park or otherwise. But in the event, if it is part of it, I will not allow any development within the area,” he said during a site visit to Jalan Chan Sow Lin to investigate the issue of cement plant operations today.

Khalid said he met the residents in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) earlier, who expressed their unhappiness over the project embarked by Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan.

“The issues of the dispute concern the exact location of the TRK and whether the proposed development takes up the part of the land or vice versa,” he said.

A judicial review for the proposed development in TRK has its case management set on April 18, 2018.

The proposed development involves the building of eight blocks of 42- and 52-storey high-end serviced apartments (1,766 units) and a 30--storey affordable housing block (350 units).

On Sunday, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh posted on her Facebook account that she had arranged a lunch meeting between four representatives from the RA and Khalid.

“It was good for the FT Minister to hear why Taman Rimba Kiara is so important to the community in TTDI & Kuala Lumpur. The TTDI RA reps presented a succinct summary & chronology,” she said.