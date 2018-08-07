Watch these parents try to identify modern music (VIDEO)

YouTube channel React rounded a group of parents to try and guess modern music.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — Ever popular YouTube channel React are back with another clip and this time they got a group of parents to try and guess modern music.

The channel often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the songs they had to guess included In My Feeling by Drake, In My Blood by Shawn Mendes, Young Blood by 5 Seconds of Summer and more.

Wishing you had paid more attention to your kid’s playlist or that you had an up-to-date list? Well, play along to see how many songs you can identify correctly.