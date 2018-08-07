Why the need for economic council, advisors? BN rep asks Perak MB

Wan Norashikin said Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu and his exco line-up should be enough to run the state. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 7 ― A Perak state assemblyman today questioned the rationale behind the Perak government’s decision to hire a seven-person state economic advisory council and two advisors for the mentri besar.

While debating the royal decree delivered by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, Kampung Gajah assemblyman Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Nordin raised questions about the costs of setting up the council and bringing in the advisors.

She also asked if the decisions meant that the state government did not have confidence in the ability of the existing assemblymen.

“There is an economic council, and the Sungai Manik assemblyman (Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin) has been made an advisor. I also heard that a PKR member may be made advisor after not getting the Speaker post.

“How much will it cost to pay their salaries? Where will the money come from? Does the state government not believe in the abilities of the existing assemblymen?

Dr Wan Norashikin also questioned the scope and responsibilites of the council.

She said the Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu and his exco line-up should be enough to run the state.

“Is this a gut reaction to the formation of the Malaysian Council of Eminent Persons at the federal level?”

“There is no need for seven more people to be appointed. Are promises to party colleagues more doable that promises made to the people?”

In late July, Ahmad Faizal announced the establishment of the State Economic Advisory Council (SEAC), which was reportedly set up to attract investments to the state.

Chaired by former Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Annuar Zaini, the council also includes MK Land Bhd Executive Chairman Tan Sri Mustapha Kamal Abu Bakar, KL Kepong Bhd Managing Director Tan Sri Lee Ooi Hian, former State Secretary Datuk Seri Shamsudin Mat Dubi, former Malaysian Industrial Development Authority deputy director-general Datuk J. Jegathesan, Perak Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming and business tycoon Koon Yew Yin, the co-founder of IJM Bhd, Gamuda Bhd and Mudajaya Bhd.

The state also appointed Zainol as a special advisor to the mentri besar, while a final decision on the supposed appointment of PKR Srikandi chief Siti Aishah Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail is still to be confirmed.

However, the previous BN administration has also appointed special advisors to the mentri besar.

Dr Wan Norashikin also quizzed Ahmad Faizal about his reluctance to stay in the mentri besar’s official residence, reminding him that the house was good enough for his predecessor Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

“Is the house that bad? The previous MB can stay there but the current MB can’t. What changed?

“I am not that concerned where the MB stays but I wonder why it is suddenly not suitable for the MB. If necessary, fix any problems, unless there are reports showing that the roof will potentially fall in or the house will be swallowed by the earth!” she said.

Earlier, during the question and answer session, Ahmad Faizal had said the house was not suitable due to safety concerns and the rapid growth of commercial premises in the surrounding areas.