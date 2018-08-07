Najib arrives at MACC academy to record statement before court date tomorrow (VIDEO)

A car carrying former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen entering the Malaysian Anti Corruption Academy along Persiaran Tunku Syed Sirajuddin, August 7, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy at Persiaran Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin, off Jalan Duta, at 4.58pm this evening to have his statement recorded by graft busters.

Sources claimed the former prime minister is set to be arrested again by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and he could be spending the night in the academy.

A source told Malay Mail that Najib was summoned to have a “caution statement” recorded, a formality for an accused party in cases involving money laundering.

It was also revealed the Pekan MP is expected to face three additional charges involving money laundering at the Sessions Court tomorrow morning.

The charges are said to be under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2002.

On July 4, Najib claimed trial to three counts of criminal breach of trust and another charge of abuse of power involving RM42 million linked to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

It is learnt that tomorrow’s proceedings is meant to be Najib’s case management following his charges on July 4.