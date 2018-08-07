Review of national automotive policy to be completed by year end, says deputy minister

Ong said the new national car project was not intended to revive the nation’s first local car project, Proton. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― The reviewing of the national automotive policy will be completed by the end of the year, says the International Trade and Industry (Miti) deputy minister Ong Kian Ming.

He said the updates to be made to the policy would include input from various parties in order to look into reviving the local automotive industry holistically.

“The review is under Miti and we are taking inputs from various parties.

“Other ministries are also welcomed to give input and we will update our policies when it it is ready by end of the year,” he told reporters after a luncheon event on climate change and sustainability.

Ong said one of the focus would be on how to move the automotive industry to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly, as well as strengthening the vendor development system.

He said the new national car project was also not intended to revive the nation’s first local car project, Proton.

“We don’t want this to be perceived as an attempt to revive Proton as Proton 2.0.

“There are many new ideas that Tun has and we (Miti) are also able to give our feedback in as a contribution to the national automotive policy,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Ong said the federal government would also look into the opportunity to explore with other players, following the proposed collaboration between Malaysia and Indonesia to produce an Asean car.

“While the national automotive policy is going towards international level, which is looking into electric and energy efficient vehicles, we also will look into the value chain that comes along with it.

“This would include electronics, artificial intelligence, and internet of things. That would be part and parcel of the ecosystem,” he said.

On June 11, Dr Mahathir revealed of the ruling government’s plans to work on a new national car, which is expected to be launched by 2020.

However, the proposal had received some backlash from the public, where many had voiced for the public transport system to be improved instead.

Dr Mahathir had in Parliament last week blamed Proton’s failure on the former Barisan Nasional government’s policies that had not favoured the local automotive industry.