Pua: BN will disband like Canadian party if it keeps fighting for GST

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) will likely end up dissolving like Canada’s Progressive Conservative Party (PCP) if the coalition insists on implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Damansara MP Tony Pua said today.

Pua, who is now assisting the Finance Minister on a half-year stint, claimed that Canada’s GST implementation in 1991 led to the then-ruling PCP losing the consecutive elections in 1993, leaving only two elected representatives in its Parliament.

“They (BN) have not learned their lesson. They still want to continue fighting for GST and if they keep on defending GST like this, they will likely follow what happened in Canada where PCP ended up being dissolved in 2004,” he said during the debate to move the motion to repeal GST at Dewan Rakyat today.

Pua added the efficacy of a tax system does not guarantee fairness towards the people.

“We want a tax system that is maybe slightly less efficient, but definitely less burdensome for the people and redirect the taxes to those who can actually afford to pay them,” he said.

Pua was responding to statements made by BN lawmakers including Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin and Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong who claimed that GST is the most efficient tax system during the debate.

GST abolishment was one of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) 10 promises that it pledged to realise within 100 days if it won federal power.

The PH government seeks to reintroduce the Sales and Services Tax (SST) to replace GST, which has been zero-rated beginning June 1.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had tabled the Sales Tax Bill 2018, Services Tax Bill 2018, Goods and Services Tax (Repeal) Bill 2018 for the second reading before debate in Dewan Rakyat.