Stop nitpicking over perks for Opposition Leader, BN tells Perak backbencher

I Saarani lambasted Aulong assemblyman Nga Kor Ming for nitpicking over perks provided for the state's Opposition leader. — Picture by Marcus Pheong POH, Aug 7 ― Barisan Nasional assemblyman Datuk Saarani Mohamad has lambasted Aulong assemblyman Nga Kor Ming for nitpicking over perks given to the state Opposition Leader.

The Kota Tampan representative, who is the Opposition Leader, said if perks are given, it should be given with an open heart and not be picked on.

“Although the government gave the Opposition Leader these perks, do not expect us to keep quiet,” he said.

The state, added Saarani, gave a RM3,000 allowance, a car with a driver, a room and two officers for the Opposition Leader.

Saarani was speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the Perak Assembly here today.

Present was Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir (BN - Pangkor)

Nga had during the debate on motion of thanks on the royal address by Salbiah Mohamed (BN - Temengor) interjected that for 60 years when the present government was the opposition, the post of Opposition Leader was not recognised.

“We are just in power for three months but we recognise the Opposition Leader,” he said.

On a separate matter, Zambry criticised assembly speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham for blocking his supplementary question.

“The state government behaves like it is so afraid with my supplementary question on the Mentri Besar official residence,” he said.

“If the state felt my question would put the mentri besar in a difficult situation, they should not put my oral question as the first question of the day,” he added.

Zambry claimed he was going easy on Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“I understand the feeling of being the mentri besar for the first time,” said Zambry, who was the state’s chief executive from 2009 to 2018.