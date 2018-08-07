Daren to make Asian Games debut

File picture shows Daren Liew reacting after a point against Kento Momota of Japan in their men's singles semi-final match during the badminton World Championships in Nanjing, on August 4, 2018. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Daren Liew’s impressive run to the semifinals of the BWF World Championships in Nanjing last week has earned him a trip to Indonesia for the Asian Games from August 18 till September 2.

The Kuala Lumpur native left Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in 2015 to be an independent shuttler and is hitting a rich vein of form at a time when the country is reeling from Lee Chong Wei’s sudden illness.

His presence in the team will be a welcome boost as Malaysia’s chances to win gold at the Asian Games is slim at best.

“Today’s the last day to register names for the Asian Games and we’ve decided Daren will play alongside Lee Zii Jia in the singles event,” said BAM president Datuk Sri Norza Zakaria.

“Nothing else changes besides us receiving news Goh Liu Ying is fit to play,” he added.

Daren’s health however may be of concern as in the quarterfinals match against Kenta Tsuneyama, he hurt his ankle when attempting a smash at the net.

When his leg slid, he lost balance and crumbled to the floor and required treatment on his right ankle.

Daren eventually prevailed 22-20, 21-23, 22-20 and in the semifinals the ankle was hurting as he lost 21-16, 21-5 in 37 minutes to eventual champion Kento Momota.

“Daren’s health is being monitored and he is comitted to joining us. He will link up with the national setup next week, a week before we leave for Jakarta,” said Norza.

“At the moment we’ve gotten confirmation that he can play. We’ve also got confirmation Goh Liu Ying has a clean bill of health and will be competing as well.

“As for targets we are sticking to one medal. I don’t want to put undue pressure on them.”

The team will now comprise Daren, Zii Jia, Leong Jun Hao, Soong Joo Ven, Goh V Shem, Tan Wee Kiong, Teo Ee Yi, Ong Yew Sin, Goh Soon Huat, Shevon Jemie Lai, Chan Peng Soon, Goh Liu Ying, Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean.