30-year-old Ayer Hitam shops razed in blaze

A firemen controlling the blaze after a fire broke out and destroyed eight shops along Jalan Johor in Ayer Hitam this morning.— Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department.

AYER HITAM, Aug 7 ― Eight decades-old shops and stalls along Jalan Johor here that sold popular local items like tidbits and claypots were destroyed in a fire this morning.

The shops, which were a main part of the Ayer Hitam town here for the past 30 years, were totally engulfed in the 7.40am blaze.

Ayer Hitam Fire and Rescue station chief Othman Baher said three fire engines and 14 personnel were dispatched to the location after receiving a distress call at 7.43am.

“The firemen, from the Ayer Hitam and Yong Peng fire stations, managed to control the blaze at 8.10am,” he said today.

Othman said quick action by the firemen had also prevented the fire from spreading to the adjacent shops.

He said the department was still investigating the cause of the fire.

Located about 90km from Johor’s state capital, Ayer Hitam was once famous for its ceramic and clay items, such as flower vases, jars and other home decorative items.

The town also has many stalls selling local tidbits known as ‘kerepek’ such as tapioca and banana chips, ‘keropok udang’ (prawn crackers), and local fruits sold at reasonable prices