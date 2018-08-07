You are nowhere near Karpal Singh, KJ schools Rayer in Dewan Rakyat

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2018.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin today told Jelutong MP RSN Rayer that he is ‘nowhere near’ the late Karpal Singh, a former Jelutong MP, after the latter repeatedly interrupted him during a debate in the Dewan Rakyat.

As Khairy delivered his arguments against the government’s motion to repeal the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Rayer stood and asked Khairy if former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is Pekan MP, and his wife had paid GST.

“If efficient, did Pekan MP’s wife pay GST for all the things brought in? Answer my question.

“Were the jewellery the Pekan MP, Pekan MP’s wife...they brought in things worth RM60 billion. Was GST paid for it?” Rayer, who is known for his provocative statements in the Dewan Rakyat, asserted again although Khairy refused to give way.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon called for calm and ordered Khairy to continue.

“Speaker, Jelutong is my friend, but since he became an MP, he is very desperate to be like the late Karpal Singh, the former Jelutong MP.

“My friend, I had the honour of being in this House with Karpal Singh, for many years. You are nowhere near Karpal Singh. Sit down,” Khairy said.

A visibly irked Rayer then stood up, and continued to press on with his questions.

“I know, I can tell you. Nobody can replace Karpal Singh, take it from me. But I’m asking you a question. If you’re a man, you answer the question here. Did your ex-prime minister’s wife pay GST, man? Answer the question. Answer my question. If you are brave, answer my question.”

Khairy retorted: “As per your allegation, this matter must be established in the court of law. You’re making assumptions. You’re making assumptions.”

He then continued on with his debate.

Karpal gained reverence among public, for his fierce debating style and sharp questions, a trait which gained him both respect and ire from Barisan Nasional (BN).

He was the DAP national chairman and the Jelutong MP from 1978 to 1999.

Karpal was killed in a road accident in 2014.