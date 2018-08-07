Minister: Cement plant operations need further scrutiny

Khalid speaks to reporters during a site visit to Jalan Chan Sow Lin. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Khalid Samad said today that further clarification from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is needed for the cement batching plants at Jalan Chan Sow Lin, adjacent to the Kuala Lumpur City Centre since 2014.

People living and working nearby have complained about the plant and its potential environmental and health impact.

“The factory owners have expressed their concerns regarding this issue which involved the way these cement plants have been running their operations in this area,” the Federal Territories minister said during a site visit to Jalan Chan Sow Lin to investigate the issue today.

He said it is important for DBKL to ensure guidelines have been followed.

“If there are parties, particularly relating to the cement baking plants, that are not able to show the safe environment for the area in terms of health and other aspects, then the recommendation for them to be relocated will be considered seriously,” he said.

He said that this issue will need further scrutiny.

“As for the immediate stoppage operation, I cannot promise that but it can only be done if they are proven to be against the conditions of the guidelines,” he said.

Khalid also noted that he is unsure whether the design of the road pavement is suitable for the industry due to the high loading impact.

“This is due to the lorries which contain heavy loads and need high usage.

“If there is a need to increase the design in strengthening the road for the loading purposes, this may be the other action that has to be taken,” he claimed.

Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai said drainage is a problem, with the concrete and cement blocking most of the drains, leading to wastage filling up the river nearby.

“We have to make various companies who are involved in this kind of activities responsible and if it is found from them, then action must be taken,” he said.

Asked whether DBKL will follow Melaka's footsteps and invite the public to be observers at their meetings, Khalid replied that currently, only MPs will be attending the meetings.

“MPs are the representatives for the public to voice out their opinion in the meetings specifically for the planning, policies and budget session that is going to be held soon by end of the year,” he said.

He noted that meetings involving the public as a whole might be difficult to organise.

“Public is open to give their opinion through their elected representatives. For some special cases, the MPs and maybe one or two selected members of the public may attend the meeting,” he said.

Khalid also commented on DBKL’s new board members, saying that nomination has already taken place.

“I will try to come out with the final list and get the endorsement from our leadership.

“Basically the names are professionals who are involved in town planning; architects, engineers, businessman and more who resided in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Khalid revealed that the decision will be made by the mid-August, before the end of the parliamentary session.