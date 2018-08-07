Oil pinned near US$69 as supply risks weigh against trade battle

Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Oklahoma. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 — Oil’s trading in a tight range as investors weigh falling US inventories and potential supply curbs in the Middle East against escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Futures in New York were little changed after a 0.8 per cent gain yesterday. They have traded within a US$3 (RM12) range so far in August, the tightest spread since 2003 based on monthly data. While expectations for falling US stockpiles during the summer driving season and fears over lower Iranian exports have supported gains, concerns that a trade war between China and America will hurt consumption have kept a lid on prices.

Crude has declined about 7 percent from the highs of June as the trade dispute threatens to imperil economic growth that underpins energy consumption. While Saudi Arabia was said to have cut production last month despite a pledge in June by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to add more barrels, Russia said it has the capacity to lift output to a post-Soviet record. Meanwhile, the US is seeking to restrict Iranian oil sales via sanctions.

“US crude stockpiles are seen falling as the driving season continues, helping oil hold near US$69 a barrel,” Will Yun, a commodities analyst at Hyundai Futures Corp, said by phone. “At the same time, oil’s being pulled from the other side, with the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China putting downward pressure on commodities including oil.”

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery traded at US$69.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 29 cents, at 7.58am in London. The contract rose 52 cents to US$69.01 yesterday. Total volume traded was about 44 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for October settlement traded at US$74.21 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, up 46 cents. The contract added 54 cents to close at US$73.75 yesterday. The global benchmark crude traded at a US$5.91 premium to WTI for the same month.

Futures for September delivery surged by their 5 per cent daily limit against yesterday’s settlement to 537.2 yuan (RM320.72) a barrel on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, the highest level since the contract’s debut in late March.

In the US, nationwide crude stockpiles may have dropped by three million barrels last week, while inventories in the storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, may have declined by one million barrels for a 12th straight week of losses, according to a Bloomberg survey before Energy Information Administration data tomorrow.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump moved to restore some American sanctions on Iran and reaffirmed plans to impose tougher penalties on the Persian Gulf nation’s oil sales in November, further raising concerns over a potential supply shortage. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country is open to talks with the US, but not under sanctions.

Oil market news

Saudi Arabia is sending the most crude oil to the US in 15 months. The world’s largest oil exporter loaded one million barrels a day onto tankers bound for the US. in July, according to preliminary vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

Rising costs and dwindling pipeline space have some US oil companies doing what was once unthinkable: saying no to the coveted Permian shale region. — Bloomberg