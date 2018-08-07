Hands off women’s dresses, rights group tells religious minister

Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa announced yesterday that the government is working on a dress code for Muslim women in the private sector. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Aug 7 ― Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) has opposed Putrajaya’s effort that control women’s clothings and restrict their freedom of expression today, saying that such policies are extremely sexist that based on stereotype of women are seductresses.

“The obsession to control what women wear has to stop now,” it said in a statement.

“If the government is really serious about eliminating gender discrimination, they should prohibit employers from dismissing or refusing to hire women based on their attire, instead of creating policies to dictate how women should dress,” it said in a statement today.

WAO was responding to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa who announced yesterday that the government is working on a dress code for Muslim women in the private sector.

WOA said there is already many emphasis on women’s appearance in our society.

“The government should instead focus on more substantive issues such as ensuring that parents have access to affordable child care, increasing women’s labour force participation, and enacting a Sexual Harassment Act and a Gender Equality Act, which would protect against gender discrimination and accelerate gender equality,” it added.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that the government will prepare a set of Shariah-compliant dress code guideline for the private sector, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Among the industries involved are the hotel industry and airline industry.