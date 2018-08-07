Govt to look measures to upgrade 1Malaysia Internet Centres nationwide, says minister

Gobind said the move to upgrade the 1Malaysia Internet Centres was to enable the objective to increase the use of the Internet to build a knowledge-based society be maximised. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― The Communications and Multimedia Ministry is looking at measures to upgrade the government-built 1Malaysia Internet Centres (PI1Ms) across the country that are in state of disrepair or no longer functioning.

Its minister Gobind Singh Deo said this move was to enable the objective to increase the use of the Internet to build a knowledge-based society be maximised.

“I have received complaints about Internet centres that have been shut down and in the last two months I have requested that this issue be reviewed again so that this programme can benefit the community,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Su Keong Siong (DAP-Kampar) on several PI1Ms that were not properly maintained, or shut down.

Earlier, Gobind said currently a total of 860 PI1Ms have been established and fully operational nationwide. ― Bernama