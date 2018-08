Liew Daren will now spearhead Malaysia’s charge in the singles event with Lee Zii Jia. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Liew Daren will replace Lee Chong Wei for the Asian Games in Indonesia.

The 30-year-old independent shuttler reached the semifinals of the BWF World Championships where he lost to eventual champion Kento Momota.

He will now spearhead Malaysia’s charge in the singles event with Lee Zii Jia.