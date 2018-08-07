Equanimity’s seizure by the book, AG insists as owner files complaint in US court

The seized superyacht Equanimity, purportedly belonging to fugitive businessman Jho Low, arrives in Port Klang August 7, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Attorney-General Tommy Thomas has asserted that the seizure of superyacht Equanimity was made accordingly under Malaysian law, after its owner filed a court notice to contest the handover of the vessel.

“The Attorney-General Chamber (AGC) has invoked the Admiralty jurisdiction of the High Court of Malaya at Kuala Lumpur against the yacht.

“Subsequently, the court issued a Warrant of Arrest against it (yacht) on Aug 6,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, the US Department of Justice (DoJ), which had sought custody of Equanimity as part of its anti-kleptocracy investigation into 1MDB, said it has suspended its investigation pending Malaysia’s action.

Lawyers representing Low Taek Jho filed a notice in a US Court yesterday that they were opposed to any suspension of proceedings and contested the handover of the vessel to Malaysia.

They filed a petition challenging what it said was the “unlawful and extrajudicial” seizure of the yacht, questioning the lawfulness of a warrant issued by the Indonesian police to turnover the vessel to Malaysia.

The US$250-million (RM1.02 billion) yacht docked at the Boustead Cruise Centre Terminal here at 12.40pm, under heavy escort by marine police.

Thomas said the seizure was done at the initiative of the DoJ which asserted ownership of the yacht on behalf of Malaysia because monies belonging to the country were used to purchase it.

Thomas said sensitive and delicate negotiations were conducted at the highest levels of different agencies in the three countries following the activation of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties between Indonesia, the United States and Malaysia recently.

“Among the local agencies involved in the operation were the Royal Malaysia Police, the Royal Malaysian Navy, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the AGC,” he said while expressing his gratitude to the Indonesian police for extending their help in the yacht’s seizure.

On August 4, Indonesia agreed to hand over to Malaysia the luxury yacht that was impounded in Bali earlier this year.

The Cayman Islands-flagged Equanimity was seized by Indonesian authorities on February 28 in Bali at the request of US authorities as part of a multi-billion dollar corruption investigation launched by the DoJ related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

An Indonesian court ruling in April declared that the yacht was wrongfully impounded and should be released to its owners.

Indonesian police seized the boat again in July 9 following a formal request for legal assistance from the United States.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government will auction off the superyacht to recover as much money as possible from it.