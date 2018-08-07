Don’t follow Putrajaya in finger-pointing, Perak BN tells state govt

Datuk Saarani Mohamad said BN had reminded that it was impossible for PH to fulfil its promises within 100 days. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 7 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government should not follow the trend of the federal government in blaming the former administration of saddling it with high debts, Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Saarani Mohamad said today.

The Kota Tampan state assemblyman said the people should realise that the issue of country’s debts and near bankrupt was created to pull wool over people’s eyes of PH’s alleged inability to fulfil its manifesto.

“It’s true it is too early to judge. 100 days is not enough but that is the promise made by them.”

“Although Pakatan Harapan tries to deny it, Barisan Nasional has fulfilled 99.6 per cent of its manifesto,” he said.

Speaking at the state assembly when debating the motion of thanks of the royal address, Saarani, who is also the state Opposition Leader, said the prime minister had said the manifesto was not a bible.

“He forgot that the Bible had taught us to fulfil our promises. If the promise is 100 days, it is imperative that promises must be fulfilled in 100 days,” he said.

Citing the example of Felda settlers, Saarani said there are 6,254 settlers in Perak.

“They are waiting for PH to fulfil its promise to write off their debts. Ninety days have passed, looks like the ‘New Malaysia’ government had failed to fulfil its promise,” he added.

He said at a time when commodity prices at its lowest, settlers are suffering.

“Please do not insult the poor. The state government must take proactive actions to fight for them,” he added.

Saarani said BN had reminded that it was impossible for PH to fulfil its promises within 100 days.

“But the great leaders from PH insisted they could fulfil it. Since the people have been taken in by the promises, fulfil it.”

“Do not point your fingers at others when you fail to fulfil your promises.”