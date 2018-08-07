Najib: Putrajaya must probe alleged Pakatan ties with US think tank

Najib said the allegation is severe enough to prompt an inquiry as it may involve foreign interference in Malaysian electoral process. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has called for a formal inquiry on over claims that an American think-tank International Republican Institute (IRI) has worked with Pakatan Harapan to undermine Barisan Nasional prior to GE14.

Najib said the allegation is severe enough to prompt an inquiry as it may involve foreign interference in Malaysian electoral process.

“If you accused Datuk Hasanah of treason, this is a lot worse because this is a direct interference in our electoral process,” he said referring to former director-general of Malaysian External Intelligence Organi­sation Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid who allegedly sent a letter to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seeking for alliance.

He stressed that another nation would have taken a serious approach on such claims.

“In America, they even appointed a special prosecutor to investigate whether the Russians interfered with American elections.

“Now that there is an open admission that they (the IRI) have been working with Pakatan since 2002 for a regime change, this is a very serious matter. We should not allow foreign interference,” he told reporters at Dewan Rakyat lobby here today.

