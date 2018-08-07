Dr M speaks at Japan Future Leaders School in Fukuoka

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived in Fukuoka yesterday for a four-day working visit to Japan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has delivered his keynote address at the Japan Future Leaders School in Fukuoka, Japan this morning.

The annual lecture series is now into its 15th year. Dr Mahathir was one of its main speakers when it was first held in 2003, according to his official Facebook page today.

The caption that accompanied the photograph said Dr Mahathir, in his message, reminded the students as future leaders to embrace peace and avoid conflicts, which had proven to be costly to mankind and to enjoy a better quality of life.

It added that among the students at the lecture were four Malaysians.

Also accompanying the prime minister to the lecture was his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali. Dr Mahathir had arrived in Fukuoka on Monday for a four-day working visit to Japan. ― Bernama