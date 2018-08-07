DPM: Govt provides special accomodation for stranded Malaysians in Lombok

Foreign tourists sit and lie on the floor as they queue to leave Lombok Island after an earthquake hit, as seen at Lombok International Airport, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

SUNGAI PETANI, Aug 7 ― Malaysians stranded due to the earthquake in Lombok, Indonesia on Sunday will be placed in a special accommodation before being brought back to the country as soon as possible.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the government would ensure every effort to bring back the 161 Malaysians run smoothly.

“The accommodation being made is to facilitate work to bring them home as soon as possible,” she told reporters after officiating the earthquake and tsunami threats simulation closing ceremony at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kota Kuala Muda, here today.

Last Sunday, a 7-magnitude earthquake hit Lombok island, Indonesia which killed more that 90 people.

The earthquake took place at 6.46pm local time at 27km northeast of North Lombok Utara in West Nusa Tenggara. ― Bernama