Najib expected to spend night in MACC’s lockup, to face charge tomorrow

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 7, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to be arrested again today by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), after his statement is taken for several investigations.

A source told Malay Mail that Najib may be kept overnight in lock-up in MACC’s Kuala Lumpur office, before being brought to the Kuala Lumpur High Court tomorrow to separately be charged under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2001 (AMLA).

“He might be detained when he goes to give his statement to the authorities today,” said he source.

It is learnt that Najib’s statement will be recorded for several investigations related to several fund misappropriation cases currently investigated by MACC, including the transfer of RM42 million from SRC International Bhd into his personal account.

