Was Equanimity bought with 1MDB funds? Najib says no idea

The seized superyacht Equanimity, purportedly belonging to fugitive businessman Jho Low, arrives in Port Klang August 7, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has denied any knowledge about the purchase of superyacht Equanimity allegedly with funds misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The former Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman claimed that he only learned about the yacht and its return to Malaysian shores through various media reports.

“Of course I have no knowledge of it. I have not been on board. I do not know about it until it came out in the press.

“We do not know (if there is any proof to link the purchase with 1MDB money). It is subject to investigation...We have to find out who really owns the yacht,” he told reporters at parliament lobby here today.

He added the previous government did not pursue Equanimity’s return because they had their eyes on the bigger prize, which is the full settlement with the International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).

Najib said it was the best option rather than selling off an asset that is constantly depreciating in value.

