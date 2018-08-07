PAS: No 'native land' in Kelantan but reserves set aside for Orang Asli

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that development or deforestation is forbidden in the land reserves, where the Orang Asli will be able to live their lives as they wish. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The Kelantan state government has set aside land reserves for the indigenous Orang Asli communities, said PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said that development or deforestation is forbidden in the land reserves, where the Orang Asli will be able to live their lives as they wish.

“It is not that we do not want to gazette certain lands as belonging to Orang Asli, but that there is no tanah adat in Kelantan,” he said, referring to the Malay term for native land.

Speaking to reporters at the Dewan Rakyat today, Takiyuddin said off late there have been certain parties or non-government organisations inciting the Orang Asli, and making them think that all of the state’s forests belong to the indigenous community.

“The lands upon which logging has occurred belongs to the state government, and licenses have been issued in that regard.

“Instead, even those state lands have been regarded as belonging to the Orang Asli,” he said.

As this went against the law, Takiyuddin said both the Kelantan and Perlis state governments together with the Forestry Department will demand that the Orang Asli remove their blockades.

The most recent Orang Asli blockade was set up by the Temiar community in Gua Musang, Kelantan, which was reportedly taken apart by a durian plantation company on Saturday.