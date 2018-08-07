Australia holds key rate as prospect of hikes remains distant

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe speaks at a parliamentary economics committee meeting in Sydney September 22, 2016. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Aug 7 — Australia held its interest rate at a record low, where it has now stood for two years, with little near-term prospect of the central bank joining the global trend toward tighter policy.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe kept the cash rate at 1.5 per cent, a stance he expects will gradually tighten the labour market and spur wage gains sufficiently to drive faster inflation. But outside strong economic growth and increased demand for construction workers amid an infrastructure boom, there are few signs of this emerging.

“The bank’s central forecast for the Australian economy remains unchanged.,” Lowe said in a statement. “GDP growth is expected to average a bit above 3 percent in 2018 and 2019. This should see some further reduction in spare capacity.”

The local dollar was little changed, trading at 73.95 US cents at 2.57pm in Sydney.

The RBA maintains its next move is more likely to be up than down; Lowe, since taking the helm in September 2016, has consistently said that an increase will only come once the economy is near full employment and inflation closer to the central bank’s 2-3 percent target midpoint. That’s increasingly made him an outlier from peers in the US, Europe and Asia that are raising interest rates or preparing to tighten monetary policy.

Markets aren’t pricing in a rate increase for at least another year, according to bets by swaps traders.

Lowe said the outlook for the labor market “remains positive” and predicted a further gradual decline in unemployment “over the next couple of years to around” 5 per cent. The jobless rate is currently 5.4 per cent.

“Wages growth remains low,” he acknowledged. “This is likely to continue for a while yet, although the improvement in the economy should see some lift in wages growth over time. Consistent with this, the rate of wages growth appears to have troughed and there are increased reports of skills shortages in some areas.”

Hazy picture

With Australia the most China-dependent economy in the developed world and prospects of a trade war intensifying, the outlook could begin to alter. Lowe amended his language on China’s economy in the statement, shifting from continuing to grow solidly to saying growth “has slowed a little.”

Moreover, polls signal that Australia could change government in the first half of next year to a less business-friendly administration. The main opposition Labor party may dilute planned income tax cuts that — in an environment of stagnant wages and rates — are one of the few options to boost wages.

A swing factor is the Australian dollar, which is trading at around 74 US cents and has held in a relatively tight range in recent weeks. The currency is often used as a proxy for betting on China and any setbacks to the world’s second-largest economy could filter down to it. But the Aussie would probably need to fall into the 60s for a sustained period — potentially almost a year — to really change the central bank’s calculations.

Housing cools

Australia’s economy reached 27 years without a recession on June 30, an expansion underpinned by high immigration — the population is set to reach 25 million today — and strong export volumes to China. The key risk at home remains an overpriced east-coast property market, though values are cooling and the RBA will be hoping for a soft landing.

Lowe is due to speak in Sydney tomorrow and the central bank will release its quarterly updated forecasts for economic growth and inflation Friday.

“The latest inflation data were in line with the bank’s expectations,” Lowe said. “The central forecast is for inflation to be higher in 2019 and 2020 than it is currently. In the interim, once-off declines in some administered prices in the September quarter are expected to result in headline inflation in 2018 being a little lower than earlier expected, at 1.75 per cent.” — Bloomberg