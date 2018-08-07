Bursa rallies on till mid-day

Kuala Lumpur shares stay on the upswing on positive market sentiments and rising oil prices. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Bursa Malaysia extended gains to mid-day today on positive market sentiment amid rising crude oil prices.

A dealer said the local bourse also took the positive cue from Asian peers after Wall Street finished higher in overnight trade driven by a strong earnings season.

At 12.30 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.58 points firmer at 1,787.33 from yesterday's close of 1,779.75.

The index opened 4.59 points better at 1,784.34 and moved between 1,782.22 and 1,788.46 throughout the session.

Market breadth was positive, with gainers outpacing losers 443 to 293, with 376 counters unchanged, 769 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.32 billion units valued at RM865.80 million.

The dealer said news that the US planned to reimpose sanctions on Iran fuelled crude oil prices, pushing the benchmark Brent crude to advanced to US$73.81 per barrel as at 12.48pm today.

"This could be a boon for Malaysia as it is a net exporter of oil and gas," he added.

Regionally, the Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 1.61 per cent to 3,338.25, Japan's Nikkei increased 0.63 per cent to 22,649.50 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was 0.96 per cent higher at 28,087.02.

On the technical front, Kenanga Research said stochastic indicators had been in overbought territory without any correction over the past two weeks.

"From here, we think that a short-term consolidation could be necessary before a continuation of its underlying rally," it said in a note today.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals rose two sen each to RM9.89 and RM9.03, respectively, Public Bank increased four sen to RM24.30, Tenaga went up eight sen to RM15.52 and CIMB was three sen better at RM5.83.

Among actives, Frontken gained 7.5 sen to 67.5 sen, Sino Hua-An perked 2.5 sen to 31.5 sen, Ucrest and Iris edged up one sen each to 41 sen and 17.5 sen, while Borneo Oil was unchanged at six sen.

Far East led the gainers list by improving 70 sen to RM13.20, followed by BAT which improved 44 sen to RM34.22, as Petronas Gas advanced 36 sen to RM18.98, with BLD Plantation 34 sen higher at RM7.40. Warisan increased 23 sen to RM2.33.

The FBM Emas Index perked 60.13 points to 12,645.43, the FBMT 100 Index improved 58.25 points to 12,429.67, the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 72.39 points to 12,781.09, the FBM 70 jumped 93.16 points to 15,483.78 and the FBM Ace Index inched up 39.62 points to 5,437.95.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index gained 36.99 points to 7,663.99, the Finance Index bagged 49.06 points to 17,518.16 and the Industrial Index was up 25.80 points to 3,288.87.

Bursa Malaysia opens higher today in line with Wall Street and regional markets. — Bernama