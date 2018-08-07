After ‘kepala bapak’ jibe, f-bomb dropped in Dewan Rakyat

BN MP Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin caused a stir in Parliament after uttering a vulgarity to another lawmaker. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― No stranger to controversy, Barisan Nasional (BN) MP Datuk Bung Mokhtar Radin today caused yet another ruckus in Parliament after uttering a vulgarity to another lawmaker.

After being teased for allegedly visiting a casino and being told to sit down, Bung, in a fit of rage, screamed “f*** you” at Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin, while debating the government's motion to repeal the Goods and Services (GST).

“What is this?! Rude! This is imbecilic! Retract it! This is rude, Speaker.

“Very imbecilic. He does not deserve to sit here. Thug! What you want? You want to fight me?

“F*** you!” Bung screamed when several lawmakers told him to sit down.

MORE TO COME