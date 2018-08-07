Heavily-escorted Equanimity docks in Port Klang, massive team enters for inspection

The seized superyacht Equanimity, purportedly belonging to fugitive businessman Jho Low, arrived in Port Klang at 12.40pm, August 7, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PORT KLANG, Aug 7 — Controversial billionaire Jho Low’s superyacht Equanimity, accompanied by massive escort, has docked at the Terminal Boustead Cruise Center here at 12.40pm.

The yacht was brought here by Indonesian police with heavy escort by local marine police team from Johor and Port Klang.

Investigators from Bukit Aman Special Branch department, officers from the High Court, a team from Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, officers from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), Navy and marine police boarded the yacht to conduct their respective investigation.

They are expected to take an hour. A police source said the main investigation team at the moment will be the team from the High Court and the AGC.

“The first step is to handle the legal procedures first, that’s why the team from the High Court and Attorney General is here, they will be given the main priority for now,” the source said.

A marine police spokesman told Malay Mail that the team of at least 50 policemen headed by six officers will be deployed to be in charge of security for the super yacht which is valued at US$250 million (RM1.02 billion).

Earlier in the day Special Branch director Datuk Abdul Hamid Bador and Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab was spotted entering the terminal at 10.30am.

A large group of reporters and photographers started gathering at the terminal since 10am.

Members of the press were first not allowed to enter the terminal. However after an hour, a representative of the terminal finally agreed to allow the reporters and photographers in.

On August 4, Indonesia agreed to hand over to Malaysia the luxury yacht that was impounded in Bali earlier this year.

The Cayman Islands-flagged Equanimity was seized in February at the request of US authorities as part of a multi-billion dollar corruption investigation launched by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) related to 1MDB.

An Indonesian court ruling in April declared that the yacht was wrongfully impounded and should be released to its owners.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government will auction off Jho Low’s yacht Equanimity to recover as much money as possible from the luxury boat.

DoJ has since said it has suspended its investigation pending Malaysia’s action.