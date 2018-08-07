American documentary photographer sees potential in Malaysian photography

Maggie Steber conducting a masterclass at a previous Obscura Festival. — Picture courtesy of Obscura Festival

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 7 — American documentary photographer Maggie Steber has a soft spot for George Town... or to be more specific, a photography festival held here every year during the George Town Festival.

Since the first Obscura Festival in 2013 where Steber gave a photography masterclass, she has been its champion. “It is my favourite festival and the workshop I have been teaching there each time I visit is also my favourite workshop,” she said.

She said this is because it is held in George Town, a city that she finds both intimate and surprising. “Not too big, not too crowded and one discovers history and culture on every street and around every corner,” she said in an email interview with Malay Mail.

Steber tries her best to promote Obscura every year as she believes in festival director and founder, Vignes Balasingam. “This festival is sweet, generous and caring, and intent on shining a bright light on Asian photography and photographers because there is huge talent here,” she said.

The 69-year-old, who has conducted photography masterclasses and workshops all over the world, said there is a lot of potential in Malaysian and Asian photographers but it is hard for them to capture the attention of the world.

“Obscura is helping to shine a light on that and what's best about Obscura is that despite big names coming here to teach, it has no big egos,” she said.

It also provides a platform where everyone can talk about photography as equals and without hierarchy, she said.

Steber said the biggest challenge in holding masterclasses is to get people to attend them. “It is still quite a distance for some and yet people do come from all over the world and we are grateful and excited about that,” she said.

She said her workshops are filled with an international set of participants and each time, she tries to create a family atmosphere where people will help one another and encourage one another.

“There is an excitement but it needs a brighter light shone on it and that’s one of Vig’s big goals, to bring Asia and Malaysia into a spotlight and be celebrated as making great work,” she said, referring to Vignes.

She said there is a good photographic history here and it should be shared with the world. “So it’s very exciting to be involved with this goal and initiative,” she added.

Steber said George Town Festival should embrace and tout Obscura as one of the crown jewels of the festival. “I wish the festival would take greater advantage of this by hosting presentations of the work of visiting master teachers and even do something like projecting photographs of both the master teachers and the workshop participants on some of the buildings in town,” she said.

Steber will be holding a masterclass on “Portraits That Tell Stories” from August 19 to August 23. The workshop will teach participants multiple ways of using portraiture to create important visual documents and storytelling.

