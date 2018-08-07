Opposition Leader Zahid dismisses Shadow Cabinet call

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says it is better to focus on certain portfolios or issues rather than form a Shadow Cabinet or committee, which he dismissed as a ‘daydream Cabinet’. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The Opposition will not be forming a Shadow Cabinet but will list down MPs who will focus on certain portfolios, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

He said it is better to focus on certain portfolios or issues rather than form a Shadow Cabinet or committee, which he dismissed as a “daydream Cabinet”.

“We have arranged a list of MPs under Barisan Nasional and PAS, and provided them with a copy. Debates on each MP’s field will help them to focus on certain issues.

“They are free to touch on other issues as well, since we aim for and have promised to be a constructive Opposition,” Zahid told reporters at Parliament.

The Shadow Cabinet is a feature of the Westminster system of government, of an alternative Cabinet to the government, led by the Opposition Leader.

A Shadow Minister will mirror the Cabinet minister’s portfolio, usually scrutinising the government’s policies, and offering alternative policies.

It is practised in many Commonwealth countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and also those that are not, such as neighbouring Thailand, Japan, and Italy.

Then Pakatan Rakyat and Pakatan Harapan did not form a Shadow Cabinet as well when they were the Opposition.