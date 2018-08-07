Nga disappointed Zahid not ‘brave enough’ for PAC chairman post

Deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker Nga Kor Ming (centre) during a press conference in Ipoh August 7, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 7— Deputy Dewan Rakyat speaker Nga Kor Ming says he is disappointed that Parliament opposition leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi rejected the position of Public Accounts Committee(PAC) chairman.

Nga said the post was “very prestigious”, adding that the PAC chairman played a vital role in ensuring a proper check and balance system for the government.

“The PAC chairman is the only position that allows its holder to call anyone to give a statement in front of the committee,” the Aulong assemblyman told a press conference on the sidelines of the Perak state legislative assembly sitting today.

“This includes the Inspector-General of Police, Cabinet ministers, and even the Prime Minister. I don’t know why he declined the post.

“I’m very disappointed that the Opposition Leader isn’t brave enough to shoulder this responsibility. But it’s’ up to him. Let the people make their evaluation.”

According to an August 4 report on local portal Free Malaysia Today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Liew Vui Keong confirmed that former Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Ronald Kiandee will chair Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) after Ahmad Zahid turned down the offer.

On a separate matter, Nga said Perak assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham had been ‘too kind’ towards the opposition during today’s question-and-answer session.

Nga was referring to a heated back-and-forth between former mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir (BN-Pangkor) and Ngeh, over a question regarding the mentri besar’s official residence.

Nga said Zambry had raised his voice and pointed his index finger rudely towards Ngeh.

“It was clear that the opposition had no intention to ask proper questions. Instead they wanted to create a disruption. After 40 minutes, only one question was asked during the Q&A session,” he said.

“I suggest that Datuk Ngeh be stricter from tomorrow. I feel he was too kind, and the opposition exploited his generosity.”

“I would like to remind all assemblymen that the august house is highly regarded by the public. They can choose you today and reject you tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Nga also responded to MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong’s challenge for the Teluk Intan MP to fulfil his pledge of getting freehold land titles for Chinese new villages in the state.

Nga advised Wee to ‘buy a mirror’, as BN had failed to achieve the same thing in 61 years of ruling the country.

“We will try our best to deliver our promises within this term. This is something they couldn’t do and now they are asking us to do in a few months.”