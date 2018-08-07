MACC remands Kota Kinabalu International Airport executive officer over corruption

The man was arrested at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here at 2.45pm yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 7 — An executive officer of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) commercial unit was remanded for four days from today to assist in the investigation into alleged corruption involving the approval of site rental.

Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus issued the remand order on the 56-year-old man who is alleged to have received bribes of between RM500 and RM4,500 for every approval of site rental, totalling RM36,500. The payment s alleged to have been deposited into the bank account of the man.

The man was arrested at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office here at 2.45pm yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. It provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a maximum fine of five times the amount of bribes or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted. — Bernama