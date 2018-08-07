Former deputy speaker Kiandee appointed PAC chief

Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee is the new Public Accounts Committee chief. — Picture via Facebook/Ledger Plaza Bahari Beach Hotel

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Former Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee has been appointed as Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chief, instead of Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaid Hamidi.

DAP's Wong Kah Woh, the Ipoh Timur MP, was appointed as Kiandee's deputy in the said committee.

The motion was moved by de facto law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong, and was passed unanimously in the Dewan Rakyat without a debate.

Last week, Kiandee told Bernama that he has been offered the post.

In its election manifesto, Pakatan Harapan (PH) pledged to appoint an Opposition MP to head the PAC, should the pact takeover Putrajaya.

Prior to that, Ahmad Zahid was reported to have been offered the post, which he reportedly rejected.

Bernama reported that he had then proposed Kiandee's name.