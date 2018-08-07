Zahid says vindicated by lack of evidence over RM230m asset claim

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (left) arrives at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 7, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he is not surprised at Putrajaya’s failure to find evidence of him possessing RM230 million in assets.

The former deputy prime minister said today he had reiterated a number of times that no such amount existed.

“Bear in mind that in 1996 I was not a Cabinet member but only an MP while serving as Umno Youth leader as well,

“At the time I was also managing four publicly-listed companies, in which I was a minority shareholder,” Zahid told reporters at Parliament.

He added that in one of the companies he served as chief executive officer, and as either chairman or executive chairman in the other three.

“These assets are in the form of shares, and shares are not free since it involves taking out a loan,

“So only those with dirty thoughts will claim I have such money,” Zahid said.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said there was no evidence of Zahid possessing RM230 million in assets, but that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission would nonetheless look into the matter.