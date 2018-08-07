Institutional Reforms Committee submits final report to CEP, PM’ dept

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the committee, comprising five leaders and experts in various fields had also briefed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on July 19 on the recommendations contained in the final report. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The Institutional Reforms Committee (IRC), set up to give recommendations to the government concerning several key national institutions, has submitted its final report to the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) and Prime Minister’s Department last month, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the committee, comprising five leaders and experts in various fields had also briefed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on July 19 on the recommendations contained in the final report.

“By submitting this report, this committee has achieved their mandate before the period of 100 days that was set,” he said during the ministerial query session in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was replying to a question from Maria Chin Abdullah (PH-Petaling Jaya), who wanted to know when the IRC final report and additional report being submitted to the CEP and JPM would be made known to the Members of Parliament and the public.

IRC was set up last May and comprised former Appeals Court judge Datuk K C Vohrah; former Appeals Court judge and Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai; National Patriots Association (Patriot) president Brig Jen (B) Datuk Mohd Arshad Raji; National Human Rights Society (Hakam) president Datuk S Ambiga; and legal expert and professor of law Datuk Dr Shad Saleem Faruqi. — Bernama