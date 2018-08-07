Perak administrative centre could move to Meru, says MB

Perak MB Ahmad Faizal Azumu says the development will include the official residence of the Mentri Besar, state executive councillors, State Secretary, State Finance Officer and State Legal Adviser. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 7 ― The Perak state government plans to move its administrative block from the current location at Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab to Meru, some 8km from the city.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the development would include the official residence of the Mentri Besar, state executive councillors, State Secretary, State Finance Officer and State Legal Adviser.

“A hall that can be used by all are also in the pipeline,” he said in the state assembly today.

Ahmad Faizal said the move was to make it easier for people to deal with the various departments there.

“But we will need to look into the issue of transport before the plan can take off. We must ensure that the people can travel to the area,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir (BN-Pangkor) who asked whether the state had plans to build a new official residence for the Mentri Besar and whether the Mentri Besar was using two residences, including the State Secretary’s official residence.

To this, Ahmad Faizal said the Mentri Besar’s official residence is being used for official functions due to its vast open areas.

“The former State Secretary official residence is now turned into the Mentri Besar’s official residence,” he said.