Finance minister: Number of special draws for numbers forecast operators to be reduced next year

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng says the government plans to reduce the number of special draws for all numbers forecast operators (NFO) beginning 2019, to reduce social problems related to gambling activities.

He said the new policy would be announced in Budget 2019 on Nov 2.

“In 2018, there were 22 special draws held simultaneously throughout the country.

“The reduction in the number of special draws is an initial step by the government to reduce gambling activities, so as to curb social problems such as excessive gambling addiction,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He was responding to a question from Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) on whether the government planned to allow NFOs such as Magnum, Sports Toto and Da Ma Cai to continue holding special draws on certain Tuesdays in 2019 and the subsequent years ahead. — Bernama