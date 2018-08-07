Water theme park in Batu Kawan still in the works, Penang CM says

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Penang Development Corporation proposed the project and is still considering the project. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 7 — The Penang state government will go ahead with a proposal to build a water theme park in Batu Kawan, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (PH — Padang Kota) said.

Chow told the state legislative assembly that the proposal to build a water theme park in South Seberang Perai will be able to draw in more investors to that district.

He said Penang Development Corporation (PDC) proposed the project and is still considering the project.

“This project will be able to complete the mixed development in Batu Kawan with commercial, residential, recreational centres and educational institutions projects in the area,” he said.

Chow was responding to a question by Goh Choon Aik (PH — Bukit Tambun) on the status of a proposed theme park in Batu Kawan.

However, Chow said the state government needed land for this purpose.

“We will need to ensure PDC has a land bank to attract investors to develop the park,” he said.

He said he did not have the actual figures for the number of land bank PDC currently has.

“The lands that we have were already marked for investors,” he said.

Earlier, Chow said a total of 243.62 hectares of land in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park was sold to local and foreign investors.

“The lands sold under Request for Proposal (RFP) and through open tender in Bandar Cassia by PDC were about 144.31 ha,” he said.

He added that there were proposals for five lands that will be sold through RFP and one through open tender currently.