Don’t disturb me: Rayer not sorry for ‘kepala bapak’ remark

RSN Rayer speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 7, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Jelutong MP RSN Rayer remains unapologetic over his controversial remarks in Parliament yesterday, saying he would not have responded so had he not been disturbed.

However he added that he obeyed Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof’s instruction to withdraw his remarks when told to do so.

“Still, had I not been disturbed when asking my question, I would not have responded in that manner,” Rayer said at Parliament today.

He explained that his remark is similar to how he debates in the Dewan Rakyat, and that the disturbance got in the way of him carrying out his duties as an MP.

“It does not matter. Let others interpret things as how they want to. I am confident my question was given the proper attention in the Dewan Rakyat,” Rayer said.

During yesterday’s Parliamentary session, Rayer had asked if 1MDB was a factor in causing foreign investors to lose confidence in Malaysia, which Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin objected, claiming 1MDB is unconnected to foreign investment.

In turn, Rayer uttered the “kepala bapak” (“your father’s head”) insult, causing Hamzah to demand he withdraw his remark.

“All I am saying is, leave me alone when I am asking a question in Parliament. If I am disturbed who knows if a similar incident may happen,” he said.



