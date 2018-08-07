Subaru launches new Forester in Taiwan

The All New 2019 Forester was launched in Taiwan.

TAICHUNG, Aug 7 — Motor Image, the exclusive distributor of Subaru vehicles across eight countries in Asia launched the all-new 2019 Subaru Forester in Taiwan today.

The all-new Forester has new refinements for maximum comfort and enjoyment of its users. Re-engineered, reimagined and redesigned, the Forester carries a host of enhanced features to result in a balance between easy handling vehicle that is easy to handle, has lots of interior space with high priority on safety.

Built on the Subaru Global platform, the Forester continues to feature Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, which ensures maximum traction and road grip at all times despite all weather conditions, while the legendary, well proven Boxer engine lowers the centre of gravity and allows a low bonnet line for more visibility. Eyesight Driver Assist Technology (Eyesight) is also available.

“The all-new Forester in now bigger and better with an all-round enhancement to its technology, interior and exterior to create an SUV that boasts performance, comfort and maximum safety,” said Mr Glenn Tan, Managing Director, Tan Chong International Ltd. “We are thrilled to launch the new fifth generation Forester and are confident that the model will excite drivers and create amazing experiences with their loved ones.”

Four variants are offered, but since this is the regional launch, the actual models coming to Malaysia will be announced later on:

Subaru Forester 2.0 i-S EyeSight

Subaru 2.0 i-S

Subaru Forester 2.0 i-L EyeSight

Subaru Forester 2.0 i-L

All the variants will feature Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive as standard, and all will have a seven-speed CVT drive train, while powered by a 2.0 litre direct-injection Boxer engine.

The Subaru Global platform has been re-designed with improved rigidity that delivers less shake and reduced body roll. X-Mode is another feature that enhances driving performance on challenging terrain through integrating and optimising the performance of the engine, all-wheel drive system, brakes and other functions.

Also available in the all-new Forester is Active Torque Vectoring, which automatically sends drive to the outer wheels during cornering to improve turn-in and overall handling. X-Mode can now be activated via a new dial-switch, allowing for easy switching between drive modes. Hill Descent Control function also allows for safe descent down slippery slopes.

Safety features in the all-new Forester provide peace of mind to the users — EyeSight technology includes automatic pre-collision braking, pre-collision throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lead vehicle start alert, lane departure and lane sway warning. Available on selected variants, EyeSight is a very sophisticated safety system.

Other features include Auto Vehicle Hold and Subaru Rear Vehicle Detection.

The All-New Forester offers a high ground clearance of 220mm, very good for our kampong roads and for that occasional durian hunt. Raised roof rails with tie-down points are also available for more loading options.

The exterior features a bold front mask, while the two-box shape is retained. The new tailgate gets an electric opening and closing system with auto-lock, while slim rear lights give the Forester a more contemporary look from the rear.

Inside the cabin, the Forester gets new and improved dimensions, thanks to a longer wheelbase, so the occupants will enjoy a more comfortable environment. Rear air-conditioning blowers will be welcomed by our Malaysian users in our hot climate. An electronic parking brake frees up more space.

For convenience, there are USB charging ports. The instrument panel also comes with a high grade multi-function display to provide drivers with driving date in a clear and easy to see layout.

Rear legroom has been enhanced, as well as an increase in cargo room thanks to the new dimensions.

Built with the extensive use of high strength steel, the all-new Subaru Forester certainly is a great proposition — prices will be announced later.