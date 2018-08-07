No reopening tender for LRT3 as too costly, Guan Eng says

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng says the government is seeking a ‘middle ground’ solution, whereby the LRT3 project iss renegotiated as a fixed fee contract instead. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― The government will not be reopening fresh tenders, for the Light Rail Transit 3's (LRT3) project delivery partner (PDP), despite allegations that the current PDP had failed to discharge its fiduciary duties.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said that new tenders would incur heavy costs in compensation payout of RM4.2 billion, therefore leading the government to seek a “middle ground” solution, whereby the project was renegotiated as a fixed fee contract instead.

“This will ensure that the price will be bound to a fixed price. In other words the fee which was paid at six per cent under the old rate to the PDP, does not exist anymore, and because the compensation cost is too high, their tender was decided to not be re-tendered,” Lim told the Parliament.

Kepala Batas MP Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican then stood up, telling Lim that blame should not be placed squarely upon Prasarana (M) Berhad ― a government owned company building the Bandar Utama-Klang line, but to penalise the appointed PDP instead by issuing a fresh tender.

However, Lim maintained that such a move, would only increase the construction cost of LRT 3, while also criticising Prasarana's alleged oversight in the project.

“If that is a failure from the PDP's side, why then in March, Prasarana itself requested to get additional funding in the form of a RM31.65 billion loan? This means if the PDP failed to comply, we have to face the PDP, and not accept things because there is a loan request.

“As far as the PDP is concerned, I think Kepala Batas, you too know as to who selected that PDP, and so, we can only review the project, so we can reduce cost. There is no choice. If we don't continue, then we would not have an LRT which is needed badly.

“Secondly, we have to pay RM4.2 billion. So that's why we found a middle ground where we don't have to pay compensation, we can have the LRT3 for the people of Klang Valley, and at the same time, reduce cost by 47 per cent. This is actually a big achievement for the Pakatan Harapan government. RM15 billion was saved for the people of Malaysia,” Lim added.

Lim then went on to lament about the original scope of the LRT3's project design, which he said was a waste, as it was a huge as that of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project.

“Don't we say measure yourself when wearing clothes? Why is it that when we do the LRT, we need a station as big as an MRT for the LRT? What does this mean? Isn't this a wastage? Which we don't need to bear at this time?” he said, adding that the first phases of MRT and LRT still did not meet the targeted passenger capacity.

“Let's not say we will get 50,000 or more passengers as yet. We do how much we can. If there are added passengers, we can add the coaches later, and I feel this is more thrifty, more careful. This way, we will not just save money, but ensure better cost effectiveness,” the Bagan MP said, during question-and-answer session.

Following reports of ballooned cost, Lim had announced that the project will go ahead, but the costs have been slashed by 47 per cent to RM16.63 billion — a savings of RM15 billion.