Durex pulls out batches of ‘Real Feel’ condoms that can’t last long

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Condom manufacturer Durex has recalled three batches of its non-latex Real Feel condoms in Malaysia due to the product not passing the company's shelf life durability tests.

In a statement on its website, Durex said it initiated the product recalls in the domestic market on August 1, 2018 and gave assurances that there is no immediate safety concern as only those three batches were affected.

"The safety of our consumers always comes first, and this is reflected in our rigorous quality standards. We recently found that a limited number of non-latex Real Feel condoms made earlier this year are not passing our stringent shelf-life durability tests.

"There is no immediate safety concern for consumers and only three batches are affected. Working closely with the relevant regulatory authorities, we have decided to recall the three affected batches," said the statement.

In its frequently asked questions section, Durex said the condoms did not meet ISO standards on ageing.

“Our internal testing has shown that a limited number of non-latex Real Feel condoms may not meet the international ISO standard throughout their shelf-life,” it added.

Durex insisted that the condoms are safe if it has been used as instructed.

The non-latex Real Feel condoms being recalled are from the following batch numbers: 1000433144, 1000438055, and 1000422259.

The batch numbers can be found on the bottom of the pack and on the foil wrapping of individual condoms.

The company also promised to refund any condoms from the batch numbers listed, provided the customer returns the condoms they purchased. Details can be obtained from its website.