Penang CM snaps at PKR rep over distribution of exco posts

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow says 27 portfolios in the federal government were distributed to 26 ministers; while in Penang, the 11 state excos were in-charge of 30 portfolios. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 7 ― Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today insisted the distribution of state exco seats among Pakatan Harapan parties is similar to the distribution of portfolios in the Cabinet.

He told the state assembly, 27 portfolios in the federal government were distributed to 26 ministers; while in Penang, the 11 state excos were in-charge of 30 portfolios.

“It does not differ much from the distribution of portfolios in the Cabinet,” he said in his reply to a question from Penanti assemblyman Norlela Ariffin on the distribution of portfolios to the state excos.

The PKR assemblyman asked why the distribution of seats were not even in terms of the number seats each party under Pakatan Harapan held.

“If we distribute the exco portfolios according to seats each party held, then the Prime Minister should be from another party, no need for me to say which party,” Chow said.

“Yet, this is a decision that we made as a whole, so we respect this decision,” he added.

Norlela again interjected, insisting that the exco seats should be distributed according to party as the current exco positions were not evenly distributed.

Chow replied that the portfolios were distributed evenly and told Norlela off for pushing her own agenda.

“You are using a criteria that suits your own agenda, it is not about portfolios being distributed evenly or not,” he said.

Norlela had submitted a question asking the state government when it planned on ensuring the even distribution of exco portfolios according to different parties in Pakatan Harapan in Penang similar to that in the Cabinet.

There are eight state excos from DAP and three from PKR in Penang.

In the May state polls, Pakatan Harapan won 37 seats with DAP winning 19, PKR (14), and two each by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Amanah.

Barisan Nasional won just two seats and PAS, one.