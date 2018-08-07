Mourinho hopes World Cup players can feature in opener

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during the match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich August 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, Aug 7 — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hopes to be able to call upon some of the players who have just returned from the World Cup when his side host Leicester City in their Premier League opener on Friday.

Several United players, including Sweden’s Victor Lindelof and England pair Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones, returned to training just last week and have had little time to get ready for the new campaign.

Mourinho told MUTV he expected Rashford to get better as the week progressed.

“Lindelof the same, Jones the same and let’s see if one of the others is ready to give us a help, 20-25 minutes. Any help that can come from them, is welcome,” he added.

Mourinho suggested Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku could also play a part against Leicester. — Reuters