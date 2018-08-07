All Perak PH reps to declare assets after signing anti-corruption pledge, says MB

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu leading the state exco line-up, Pakatan Harapan assemblymen, and government department heads in an anti-corruption pledge during a ceremony held at the state secretariat in Ipoh August 7, 2018. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 7 ― Perak’s 29 Pakatan Harapan assemblymen will be declaring their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today.

Ahmad Faizal said some of the state's ten executive councillors had already declared their assets to him, adding that this information would be channeled to the MACC soon.

He announced this at an anti-corruption pledge signing ceremony at the State Secretariat today, which was also attended by MACC deputy commissioner Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil.

Ahmad Faizal and all the state’s assemblymen along with some department heads signed the pledge.

“Today is a starting point for Pakatan Harapan to realise their promise of carrying out an anti-corruption pledge,” he told a press conference later.

“We have also stressed that all assemblymen and administrators government-linked companies must declare their assets as soon as possible.

“We also want to send these declarations to the MACC and they may put this on their website like what has been done for PH parliamentarians.”

Ahmad Faizal said some of the exco members had not completed their declarations, but noted that they were expected to do so by the end of the current state assembly sitting.

The sitting is scheduled to adjourn on August 13.

Besides the declaration of assets, Ahmad Faizal said the government was also dedicated to improving transparency in the government by implementing the open tender system for contract work.

“We want to avoid direct negotiation contracts. However, there are also some cases where there is specialisation, and not many people apply (for the tender).”

“However, for normal work, we want it to be done through a transparent open tender system.” he said.