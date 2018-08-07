Key features of Sales Tax Bill 2018 — S. Saravana Kumar and Jason Tan

AUGUST 7 — The Sales Tax Bill 2018 and Service Tax Bill 2018 were tabled for first reading in Parliament on July 31, 2018. Of course, the immediate hindrance to the same is whether the said bills will be blocked by the Senate as its present composition is controlled by Senators of the opposition.

Nevertheless, we have analysed the key features of the Sales Tax Bill as follows and some of the differences with the previous sales tax regime.

Exemption for raw materials

One of the key features of the Sales Tax Bill 2018 (Bill) in contrast to the old sales tax legislation is doing away with the facility for licensed manufacturers to obtain exemption on taxable raw materials for us in the manufacturing of finished goods. This facility was only provided upon application to the Director General of Customs.

Eliminating such a facility also effectively eliminates the administratively cumbersome bureaucratic red tape that has repeatedly caused confusion and frustration among taxpayers. This is because it was only available upon application, and that there were various conditions imposed by the Director General of Customs which made compliance difficult.

Instead, this has now been replaced by an overarching exemption of sales tax on the acquisition of raw materials, components and packaging to be used in manufacturing of taxable goods.

In other words, registered manufacturers will obtain automatic and immediate exemption of sales tax for the said items without the need for application, provided that such items are used to manufacture taxable goods. This will be provided in the Sales Tax (Person Exempted From Sales Tax) Order 2018.

Threshold for registration

Another key feature is the threshold for registration under the new sales tax regime, which was not available under the previous sales tax era. The proposed threshold is RM500,000.00 of annual turnover, which is the same as under the GST regime.

A key difference between the GST and sales tax regime is that while there was additional incentive for businesses below the threshold to register in order to claim for input tax credit under the GST era, the lack of such facility under the sales tax regime will ensure that only businesses having a turnover above the threshold registering.

Timeline for registration

Further, a business is liable to register at the end of a month where its sale value of the past 12 months exceeds the threshold. The timeline for registration provided under the Bill is on the last day of the month following the month which a business is liable to register.

It is also notable that a business is only liable to register after the Bill has been passed, gazetted and has legal force. For instance, if the Sales Tax Act 2018 (Act) is gazetted and effective from September 1, 2018, businesses shall be liable to register on September 30, 2018, but only needs to submit a formal application to the Director General on October 31, 2018.

Further, Section 13(3) of the Bill states that the Director General shall register the business with effect from the first day of the month following the month in which a registration was made. Applying the above timeline, if a business registered on October 15, 2018, the registration shall only be effective November 1, 2018.

Another likely scenario that could happen would be if the Act is gazetted and effective from August 2018. As such, businesses will be liable to register by August 31, 2018, will need to submit a formal application for registration on September 30, 2018 and the registration will be effective from October 1, 2018.

A fundamental issue on this is whether sales tax can be levied in the event that the Sales Tax Act is in force but businesses have yet to register. This is very possible considering that the government intends to implement SST effective from September 1, 2018.

However, it is notable from both scenarios above that the registrations shall only be effective on Oct 1 or Nov 1, 2018 onwards. Reading Section 8(1) of the Bill, it appears that only a “registered manufacturer” needs to charge sales tax.

In addition, Section 25(1) states that the first taxable period shall begin from the date the business should have been registered under Section 13. Therefore, technically speaking, if goods were sold during the period where the business has yet to be registered, no sales tax shall be charged on such goods.

However, the exception to this is provided under Section 13(3) of the Bill, where the business and the Director General of Customs could agree on an earlier effective date.

Nevertheless, this is incumbent upon consent from businesses and could not be strictly enforced. Another exception would be if the Act or any part of the Act operates retrospectively. In those circumstances, the Customs will be empowered to collect sales tax for the period where businesses have yet to be registered.

Treating persons as single taxable person

Now that the present sales tax regime will have a threshold of RM500,000.00 for registration which was not available under the old sales tax era, there will be additional incentive for businesses to carve out into multiple entities, in order to establish entities that do not exceed the said threshold and consequently, do not need to charge sales tax.

However, this is prohibited under Section 15(1) of the Bill, which states that if the Director General of Customs is satisfied that any separation of business activities is artificial, he may make a direction that the persons named in that direction be treated as a single taxable person.

The test for the same is rather wide i.e. when different persons carrying on those business activities are closely bound to one another by financial, economic and organisational links. Nevertheless, it should be highlighted that the initial burden is on the Director General of Customs to proof the same.

Invoicing

It is notable that under the Section 21 of the Bill, only a manufacturer shall issue invoices that contain details of sales tax that were charged. Unlike the old sales tax legislation, importers of taxable goods are now no longer required to issue such invoices.

This is also in tandem with the fact that importers also do not need to apply for registration under the new regime.

Retrospective collection of sales tax and subsequent appeals

Under the old sales tax legislation, Customs can retrospectively demand for sales tax in respect of transactions that occurred in the past three years. However, under Section 38 of the Bill, this period has been expanded to six years. In other words, Customs’ right to demand for sales taxes retrospectively has been increased exponentially.

Therefore, businesses are expected to retain all its documents relating to sales tax for up to six years.

If a business intends to challenge a demand for sales tax, it could apply to the Director General for a review of the decision within 30 days. Alternatively, such businesses could also appeal against the same directly to the Customs Appeal Tribunal. This is on the premise that Section 96(1) of the Bill appears to allow both approaches as well as appealing to a court.

The latter shall be in the form of judicial review proceedings, where businesses can seek for reliefs such as certioraris to quash the bill of demand issued by the Customs.

Customs Appeal Tribunal

As highlighted above, businesses could challenge decisions on sales tax made by the Customs to the Customs Appeal Tribunal. It is notable that pursuant to the Customs (Amendment) Bill 2018, Section 141Q of the Customs Act 1967 has been amended to allow representation by lawyers.

Under the previous legislation, lawyers are prohibited from representing taxpayers but Customs themselves were allowed to be legally represented by legal counsel.

The present amendment will certainly level the playing field and ensure that taxpayers are properly represented.

Conclusion

Much remains to be seen whether the Bill will be passed by the Parliament in its present form. As highlighted above, there are various issues involved that need to be rectified in order to eliminate any uncertainty or loophole.

Members of Parliament across the divide should address these issues during the debate sessions of the Bill instead of only harping on issues for political mileage.

* S. Saravana Kumar and Jason Tan are tax lawyers from Lee Hishammuddin Allen Gledhill.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.