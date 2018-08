Forest burns in the Carr Fire on July 30, 2018 west of Redding, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — Two blazes mercilessly charring northern California have grown so rapidly that they became the US state’s largest in recorded history yesterday, authorities said.

Collectively dubbed the Mendocino Complex, the wildfires have burned through 114,850 hectares — an area nearly the size of the sprawling city of Los Angeles — and are just 30 per cent contained, according to state fire authority CalFire. — AFP