Sarawak bans poultry from Sabah after bird flu outbreak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― The Sarawak government has banned the import of Sabah’s poultry and poultry products from August 1 to prevent the spread of bird flu from its northern neighbouring state.

Sarawak Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said only Lawas district, which is along the border with Sabah, would be affected by the ban.

Last Friday, Sabah declared a chicken farm in Tuaran positive for a bird flu or avian influenza outbreak, and ordered the culling of all fowls within a kilometre radius of the farm.

Limbang Division veterinary officer Dr William Rovina Nating, in a statement, said the decision on the ban has been communicated to all heads of government departments in Lawas.

“The ban includes any products that entered Sarawak where import permits had been approved before this ban came into effect,” he said.

He said the ban would only be lifted once the Sarawak government is convinced that the outbreak is over in Sabah.

Meanwhile, Sabah Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has culled about 10,000 chickens and are expected to cull another 18,000 today.

DVS had been conducting checks on poultry farms around the state since July 12, following viral messages circulating on social media that there was a spread of bird flu epidemic in the state.